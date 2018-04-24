Nigeria tops remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa with $22bn- World Bank - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria tops remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa with $22bn- World Bank – Vanguard
Vanguard
Nigeria tops remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa with $22bn- World Bank
Vanguard
By Elizabeth Adegbesan. The World Bank, yesterday, said that Nigerians living abroad (Diaspora) sent home $22 billion in 2017, the highest in the Sub-Saharan region, and the fifth highest in the world. This represents 10 percent increase when compared …
