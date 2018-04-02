 Nigeria: UN Condemns Continuous Attack On Civilians In Northeast - NTA News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria: UN Condemns Continuous Attack On Civilians In Northeast – NTA News

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria: UN Condemns Continuous Attack On Civilians In Northeast
NTA News
Mr. Yassine Gaba, the UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, on Monday, strongly condemned Sunday's deadly attack near Belle Village in Maiduguri, Borno. This is contained in a statement by Mr Abiodun Banire, the National Public Information

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.