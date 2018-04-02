Nigeria: UN Condemns Continuous Attack On Civilians In Northeast - NTA News — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: UN Condemns Continuous Attack On Civilians In Northeast – NTA News
|
Nigeria: UN Condemns Continuous Attack On Civilians In Northeast
NTA News
Mr. Yassine Gaba, the UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, on Monday, strongly condemned Sunday's deadly attack near Belle Village in Maiduguri, Borno. This is contained in a statement by Mr Abiodun Banire, the National Public Information …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!