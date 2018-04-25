 Nigeria unit's commercial, energy strategies boost Lafarge's fortune - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria unit’s commercial, energy strategies boost Lafarge’s fortune – The Punch

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria unit's commercial, energy strategies boost Lafarge's fortune
The Punch
Stanley Opara. Lafarge Africa Plc has attributed the strong margins in the Nigerian business to the commercial and energy strategies that were implemented in the business. The Chief Financial Officer of the company, Bruno Bayet, revealed this on
Lafarge Africa hopeful of return to profitability on key reformsGuardian (blog)
Lafarge mulls N100bn fresh capitalNew Telegraph Newspaper
Lafarge Africa Records N81bn Net Sales In First Quarter ResultsIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.