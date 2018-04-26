Nigeria wants elimination of nuclear weapons — Nigeria Today

Nigeria wants elimination of nuclear weapons

Nigeria has described nuclear weapons as “inhumane’’ and advised states for the total elimination of their nuclear weapons. Amb. Kadiri Audu, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Offices in Geneva, made the call while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the General Debate in Geneva. The debate was on the Second Preparatory Meeting of the 2020 Review […]

The post Nigeria wants elimination of nuclear weapons appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

