Nigeria will never grow without restructuring – Gani Adams — Nigeria Today

Nigeria will never grow without restructuring – Gani Adams

For Nigeria to record appreciable economic and political growth, the country’s leaders must restructure the entity called Nigeria.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams made the assertion yesterday in Akure while being hosted by the Ondo state government.

According to Chief Adams, there is no going back because that is the only way the country can survive.

“Without restructuring, how will Nigeria become an economic and political giant?” asked Adams. “From time immemorial, resistance to transformation is as legendary as the creation of the world.

Nigeria is going through various crises today because some leaders are stubbornly against restructuring.”

“If this country is restructured in a way that every locality controls the instrumentality of security, the wanton killings of Nigerians will stop automatically,

“If this country is restructured economically, no finance commissioner will be going to Abuja every month to collect pittance in the name of monthly allocation.

“If this country is restructured equitably, the current revenue sharing formula in which the federal government collects 52.68 per cent of centrally-collected revenues in the Federation Account, leaving states and local governments with 26.72 per cent and 20.60 per cent will stop.

“If this country is restructured politically, responsible politicking, through independent candidature, will be introduced into our polity which will automatically knock out god fatherism from our politics,” he noted.

