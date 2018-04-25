Nigeria Will Win 2019 AFCON – Rohr — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Will Win 2019 AFCON – Rohr

Super Eagles’ head coach, Gernot Rohr has predicted that Nigeria can win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations based on its FIFA ranking.

Rohr, who was a guest on SuperSport Monday Night of Football, spoke on several issues on the team ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The coach confirmed he would be with the team after the World Cup following the renewal of his contract for the next two years.

“We are presently sixth, which means that we are among the tournament favourites. So that is my target,” he told the panel of analysts.

When the coach was asked what Nigerians should expect from the team at the Mundial, he said

“We will do our best in Russia. I love the solidarity and fighting spirit of the team. This is a team that will play for Nigeria and Carl Ikeme our keeper, who is recovering from acute leukemia, will take the kick-off against England at Wembley on June 2,” he said.

Nigeria last won the title in 2013 under late Stephen Keshi.

