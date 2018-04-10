 Nigeria win more medals from weightlifting in Commonwealth Games - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Nigeria win more medals from weightlifting in Commonwealth Games – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Nigeria win more medals from weightlifting in Commonwealth Games
Esther Oyema, Lucy Ejike, Roland Ezuruike and Paul Kehinde have won Nigeria four medals from weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia.
