Nigerian Actor Accuses Kerala Filmmakers of Racial Discrimination - Little India — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Actor Accuses Kerala Filmmakers of Racial Discrimination
Samuel Abiola Robinson says he was paid far less than newcomers in the Malayalam film industry due to his skin color. By Little India Desk | April 3, 2018. Share · Tweet · Share · Share. A Nigerian actor, who was part of a recent Malayalam movie, has …
Triumph followed by embarrassment
Low wage row: Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac, VT Balram support 'Sudu'
