Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads
Daily Sun
Molly Kilete, Abuja. The Nigerian Army says it is not conducting any recruitment exercise for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) into the service as is being speculated on social media. It has warned the public about fake advertisements requesting …
Army warns Nigerians of recruitment scam
Nigerian Army speaks on 'application' for Direct Short Service
Army Denies Advertisement For Direct Short Service Commission Course 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!