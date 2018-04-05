Nigerian Army recruitment 2018: NA releases date for state screening, instructions — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Army recruitment 2018: NA releases date for state screening, instructions
The Nigerian Army has released Joining Instruction for Screening of 77 Regular Recruit Intake shortlisted for the State Recruitment Exercise. It said the State Recruitment Screening exercise commences on 9 April 18 by 0700 hours. The instructions below: STATE SCREENING Selected Candidates to report to their various states screening centres with the following items: White […]
