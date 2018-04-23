Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru breaks 14-year record in America - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru breaks 14-year record in America – NAIJA.NG
|
NAIJA.NG
|
Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru breaks 14-year record in America
NAIJA.NG
Divine Oduduru has broken another sprint record in the United States. – He broke the Texas Tech 14-year 100m record at the Michael Johnson Invitational. – The Nigerian athlete achieved this success on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Nigerian athlete Divine …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!