 Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru breaks 14-year record in America - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru breaks 14-year record in America – NAIJA.NG

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJA.NG

Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru breaks 14-year record in America
NAIJA.NG
Divine Oduduru has broken another sprint record in the United States. – He broke the Texas Tech 14-year 100m record at the Michael Johnson Invitational. – The Nigerian athlete achieved this success on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Nigerian athlete Divine

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.