Nigerian banks to benefit from AfDB's $50m trade risk guarantees - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nigerian banks to benefit from AfDB's $50m trade risk guarantees
The African Development Bank on Thursday said it had approved a $50m Risk Participation Agreement for Commerzbank AG to address the continent's trade finance market demand. The fund will enable banks operating in Nigeria and other African countries to …
