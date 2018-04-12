Nigerian Bourse Sustains Positive Trend, Up 0.86% - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Bourse Sustains Positive Trend, Up 0.86% – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Nigerian Bourse Sustains Positive Trend, Up 0.86%
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Following gains recorded by blue chips stocks, activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday sustained the positive trend, consolidating on the previous day's gains when the two major market indicators, the All Share Index and …
Stock market advances on sustained bargain hunting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!