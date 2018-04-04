Nigerian Boxers Begin Quest For Medals At 2018 Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Boxers Begin Quest For Medals At 2018 Commonwealth Games

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian boxer Adeola Soyoye will begin his quest for a medal in the men’s 60kg Round of 32 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on Thursday when he takes on Thadius Katua from Papua New Guinea in his first bout at the Oxenford Studios Arena, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Soyoye is making his debut at the Commonwealth Games and will be hoping set a good record for himself.

Also on Thursday, Osita Umeh, making a first appearance, will be competing against Manoj Kumar from India in the men’s 69kg Round of 32.

On Saturday, Sikiru Ojo will begin his quest for a medal in the men’s 56kg Round of 16 when he takes on Samuel Yaw Addo from Ghana in his first bout.

The 25-year-old who is making his second appearance at the Commonwealth Games will be hoping to surpass his best finish when he reached the round of 16.

Ojo’s first appearance at the Commonwealth Games was in 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland where he failed to get past the round of 16.

Lukmon Lawal will face Regarn Simbwa from Uganda in the men’s 81kg Round of 16 on Monday.

Lawal, making his third appearance at the Commonwealth Games, has failed to get past the quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old, competing in the men’s 75kg at the New Delhi Games, reached the quarter-finals in his maiden appearance but was ousted in the round of 16 in the men’s 81kg at the Glasgow games. He also represented Nigeria at the 2012 Olympic Games in London where he crashed out in the round of 32 in the men’s 81kg.

In the women’s category, Nigeria’s Millicent Agboegbulem will take on Salote Huni in the 75kg category of the Round of 16 on Friday.

The 34-year-old is making her first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

In the 69kg Quarterfinal 2, Nigeria’s Itunu Oriola will take on Kaye Scot from Austrailia on Sunday.

Also Nigeria’sAyisat Oriyomi will take on Carly McNaul from Northern Ireland in the women’s 51kg Quarterfinal 3 next Wednesday, the same day Yetunde Odunuga will take on Caroline Veyre in the women’s 60kg Quarterfinal 3.

