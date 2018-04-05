Nigerian boxers crash out of Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

Nigerian boxers crash out of Commonwealth Games

Osita Umeh suffered defeat in the male welterweight 69kg boxing event on Thursday as he was outclassed by India’s Manoj Kumar at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kumar dominated in all the three rounds to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision against the 19-year-old Nigerian in the round of 32 encounter.

Kumar took round one 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 and 10-9.

In round two, it was another total domination of 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 and 10-9.

The third round was no different as Kumar won 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 and 10-8.

Earlier on Thursday, Nigeria’s Adeola Soyoye lost to Papua New Guinea’s Thadius Katua.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games which got underway at Gold Coast in Australia with a colorful opening ceremony on Wednesday is expected to end on April 15.

