Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners in Style — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners in Style

Acknowledging the role of stakeholders as major growth drivers, Nigerian Breweries Plc honoured the distributors of its products and business partners across the country in an elaborate event.

The company which has a strong reputation for raising hopes through its several impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives is replicating same gestures with its business allies who have been supportive and remain committed to the brand’s objectives in 2017.

At an award ceremony held at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, thanked the partners for their long-standing support over the years, saying the company looks forward to a more rewarding relationship with them in the years ahead.

He added that the company was strongly prepared for the inevitable challenges and therefore sought their continued cooperation which he said was key to sustainability.

“As partners for progress, we need you now more than ever before to win. The environment is more intense and the competitive landscape continues to change. These are challenging times in the market. The strategy to forge ahead and win is to shift focus to ‘our boss’, which is the consumer. This is why we will continue to excite them and make them happy. Therefore, let us all work together to woo the consumers,” he admonished.

Speaking on the theme of the award programme, ‘Winning Together’, the company’s Sales Director, Mr. Uche Unigwe, stated that the initiative was conceived to recognise and reward the excellent performance of distributors.

Awards presented during the event included, CFAO Award for non-alcohol Distributors; Growth Award and Isuzu Direct Depletion to Road Award. Others were Regional Key Transporters Award; Brand Champions; National Key Transporter; Regional Champions and National Champions.

In an exciting contest, the 2016 and 2017 winner, Ken Maduakor Group Limited from Nnewi in Onitsha marketing zone again beat two others to clinch the National Champions Award and the company’s best distributor for 2017. He was presented with an Isuzu truck, an award trophy and 10 pallets.

Others were Ifeoma Chukwuka Nigeria Limited who came second and Nathan Ofoma and Sons Limited, Nkpor, Anambra State clinched the third position.

Also, Ancapas Global Investment Limited from Kaduna won the National Key Transporter Award and got a plaque, an award trophy and a Mitsubishi L200 double cabin 4×4 DC Van, while Priwan Ventures Limited which won the raffle draw got a Mitsubishi L200 van.

The night was lit up with mind-blowing musical performance from multiple award-winning musician, Dbanj to the excitement of the elated crowd.

The post Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners in Style appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

