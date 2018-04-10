 Nigerian Brides Skip Wedding Receptions To Take Their Final Exams - Vibe — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Brides Skip Wedding Receptions To Take Their Final Exams – Vibe

Nigerian Brides Skip Wedding Receptions To Take Their Final Exams
Two Nigerian women were posed with a tough decision as they had to decide to attend their final year exams or their own weddings. Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh chose to leave their weddings early in order to take their final year exams. Speaking with
