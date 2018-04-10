 Nigerian celebrities show support for Nigerian Hollywood Actor, John Boyega - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Nigerian celebrities show support for Nigerian Hollywood Actor, John Boyega – Information Nigeria

Nigerian celebrities show support for Nigerian Hollywood Actor, John Boyega
Nigerian celebrities show support for Nigerian Hollywood Actor, John Boyega's new hit movie titled 'Pacific Rim Uprising.' The Actor has been in Nigeria for days now promoting the new movie. Celebrities present include D'banj, Stephanie Coker
