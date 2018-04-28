 Nigerian Cuisine: Asun — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Cuisine: Asun

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa, News | 0 comments

Asun is a Yoruba delicacy, it is simply grilled/barbecued goat meat with lots of pepper. Asun is also made using just Scotch Bonnet peppers (Atarodo). No owambe party is complete without Asun. The good thing is that you no longer have to wait to attend parties to enjoy this meal. You can now enjoy it […]

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper.

