 Nigerian economy still on the brink of recession - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian economy still on the brink of recession – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Nigerian economy still on the brink of recession
Vanguard
By Dele Solowale. Quantum Global Research Lab, an independent research arm of Quantum Global, has ranked Nigeria as the 14th most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent—News Report, March 29, 2018. ADDRESSING the sixth

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.