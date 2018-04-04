Nigerian Embassy in Washington explains sack of workers — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Embassy in Washington explains sack of workers

The Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC, has said that the recent disengagement of some workers at the embassy followed due process. Senior officials at the embassy told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the benefits of the 15 local workers, who were recently laid off, would be paid soon. They said the Ministry of […]

The post Nigerian Embassy in Washington explains sack of workers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

