Nigerian Fears Over President Buhari Health as He Embark on London Trip — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Fears Over President Buhari Health as He Embark on London Trip

Nigerians are suspicious of President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest trip to the United Kingdom, with many fearing that his health issues may have arisen again. According to Dailypost, Buhari is scheduled to fly out of Nigeria on Monday, for an official visit to the UK, where he is expected to hold discussions on Nigeria–British relations with […]

