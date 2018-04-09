Nigerian Firm Moves To Acquire Brazil’s Petrobas Oil Fields — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Firm Moves To Acquire Brazil’s Petrobas Oil Fields

Nigerian oil firm, Famfa Oil, owned by the second richest woman in Africa, Folorunsho Alakija, is making serious moves to acquire prolific fields of the Brazilian oil giant, Petrobas. It was gathered that Famfa Oil plans to knock its rivals out of the picture for the bid. Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V’s advisors for the […]

The post Nigerian Firm Moves To Acquire Brazil’s Petrobas Oil Fields appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

