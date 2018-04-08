Nigerian Gas Association holds election, calls for nomination - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Gas Association holds election, calls for nomination – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Nigerian Gas Association holds election, calls for nomination
WorldStage
The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has called for nomination for election to fill its Executive Council positions scheduled to hold on June 5, 2018. The Council has therefore constituted a three-member Electoral Committee to drive the electoral process …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!