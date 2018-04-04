Nigerian government moves to de-register NGOs allegedly financing terrorism — Nigeria Today

Nigerian government moves to de-register NGOs allegedly financing terrorism
The Federal Government of Nigeria has begun the profiling of about 100 non-governmental organisations, with the aim of de-registering those of them that have “deviated” from their mandate. The Director of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Mr. Francis Usani, said in Abuja on Wednesday that the profiling was necessary in view of emerging threat of “non-profit […]
Nigerian government moves to de-register NGOs allegedly financing terrorism
