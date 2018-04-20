Nigerian government no longer refunds money spent on federal roads – Balarabe — Nigeria Today

Nigerian government no longer refunds money spent on federal roads – Balarabe

The federal government has decided it will no longer refund money spent by state governments on the construction of federal roads. The Niger State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe yesterday disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the state executive council meeting held at the council chambers of the Government […]

