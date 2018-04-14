 Nigerian government reverses suspension of Mary Eta as DG, NWDC — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian government reverses suspension of Mary Eta as DG, NWDC

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday reversed the suspension of the Director-General, National Women Development Centre, Mrs. Mary Eta. The FG said the suspension carried out by the centre’s recently inaugurated Governing Board was illegal. This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the […]

Nigerian government reverses suspension of Mary Eta as DG, NWDC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.