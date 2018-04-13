 Nigerian Govt calls on private sector investments in River Basins - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Govt calls on private sector investments in River Basins – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


P.M. News

Nigerian Govt calls on private sector investments in River Basins
P.M. News
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has called on the private sector to invest in activities of the River basins to enable the country meet its food security target. The Director, River Basin Operations and Inspectorate, Mr John Ochigbo, made this
Nigerian Government Reiterates Commitment To Develop Road SectorAfrica Prime News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.