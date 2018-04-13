Nigerian Govt calls on private sector investments in River Basins - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Govt calls on private sector investments in River Basins – P.M. News
P.M. News
Nigerian Govt calls on private sector investments in River Basins
P.M. News
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has called on the private sector to invest in activities of the River basins to enable the country meet its food security target. The Director, River Basin Operations and Inspectorate, Mr John Ochigbo, made this …
