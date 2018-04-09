Nigerian govt expresses worry over killings of Nigerians in UK — Nigeria Today

Nigerian govt expresses worry over killings of Nigerians in UK

The government says more than 50 blacks, mainly youth, were either stabbed or gunned down in the first quarter of 2018 in London alone

The post Nigerian govt expresses worry over killings of Nigerians in UK appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

