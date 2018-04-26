Nigerian govt makes N345.75 million from savings bond in March, April – DMO — Nigeria Today

Nigerian govt makes N345.75 million from savings bond in March, April – DMO

While N151.82 million was allotted in March, N193.93 million was allotted in the April sales

The post Nigerian govt makes N345.75 million from savings bond in March, April – DMO appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

