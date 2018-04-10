Nigerian govt speaks on killing of citizens in London — Nigeria Today

Nigerian govt speaks on killing of citizens in London

The Federal Government on Monday expressed worry over increasing spate of killing of Nigerians in UK in recent time. In a statement on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, she expressed government’s position on the matter. . The statement signed by her Media Aide, […]

Nigerian govt speaks on killing of citizens in London

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

