Nigerian lady allegedly runs mad after she was dropped off from a car in Owerri, then she gets healed by a nearby pastor (Videos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian lady allegedly runs mad after she was dropped off from a car in Owerri, then she gets healed by a nearby pastor (Videos)





According to reports making the rounds on Facebook, a Nigerian lady has been declared insane after she was dropped off on the road by a moving vehicle.

Reports on Facebook reveal that yesterday evening, a young Nigerian lady ran mad after she was dropped off by a vehicle in front of Kilimanjaro fast food in Owerri.

A Facebook user, who shared the news with videos, wrote,

Breaking: This girl run mad this evening in front of Kilimanjaro fast food / Skin Xclusive boutique Ikenegbu Owerri after one flashy car dropped her and ran away.. girls pls make una take am easy kwanu.. too much waka waka is very bad and jumping from one man to another in the name of RUNS is osheyyy baddest.. for all my slay queens pls mind who u run sh*t with Biko bad customers plenty for street now

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that she was rushed to a nearby church and a pastor has healed her spiritually… (photos below) More details on this will follow soon.





Leave a Comment…

comments





The post Nigerian lady allegedly runs mad after she was dropped off from a car in Owerri, then she gets healed by a nearby pastor (Videos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

