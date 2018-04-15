Nigerian Lady exposes man who tried to scam her with a fake child — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Lady exposes man who tried to scam her with a fake child

A Facebook user identified as Samaria Diala, took to the platform to expose a man who tried to scam her with stories of losing his wife in an accident and his fake 8-year-old daughter in Enugu.

Samaria revealed that the man identified as Kingsley Obinna on Facebook got busted after he tried to defraud her with an accident drama, after they agreed to meet on a date in Enugu.

Here’s what she wrote;

“Hi friends please be careful of this guy , stories behind his late wife and his 8-year old daughter seeking for love she left behind. He came chatting me up with stories of how he lost his wife in an accident when his daughter was 2years old .

He claimed he is being careful in terms of making choice of the next woman to call wife.

He got me into talking to the fake child of his , her words were so touching also that of the grandma .

He later claimed at some point to be in Nigeria ,that they would pay me a visit. On the agreed date of the visit from Enugu ,he claimed to have ran down a pregnant woman crossing the road on his way coming.

He rang me with siren blowing on the background and even claimed police got him arrested .

so he needed money to pay the doctor as deposit before he would be allowed to continue with his trip .

As the doctor assured him the victim will survive so far he deposits 75k . He later Called me with the request I make the transfer as he isn’t allowed to leave the station . Well I knew he was a scam from when he gave an old woman the phone to speak with me .

He flee after I made him understand I know what the time says . Please ladies beware of such scam they now come in different ways! his numbers are +19093755502 and 09065509968 please share that no one falls victim”

Leave a Comment…

comments

