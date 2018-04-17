Nigerian Lady Gets A N21Million 2018 Lexus RX Sport 350 As Birthday Gift From Husband (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Lady Gets A N21Million 2018 Lexus RX Sport 350 As Birthday Gift From Husband (Photos)

A Nigerian man based in the United States, Thomas Takoh Obong, who recounted how his wife, Eze Purity has been a blessing to him, reportedly bought her a 2018 Lexus RX Sport 350 as birthday gift. Sharing photos of the birthday gift on Facebook, Thomas wrote; “Happy Birthday to My beautiful Wife Gosh, Allow me […]

The post Nigerian Lady Gets A N21Million 2018 Lexus RX Sport 350 As Birthday Gift From Husband (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

