Nigerian lady shares hilarious Whatsapp message she got from a guy who’s wooing her. (Screenshot) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian lady shares hilarious Whatsapp message she got from a guy who’s wooing her. (Screenshot)





Nigerian lady shares Whatsapp message

A Nigerian lady has shared on social media, the quite hilarious message she got from a guy who was trying to woo her on Whatsapp – the message she received from the guy certainly has to be the most hilarious thing you’ve seen all day!

The lady identified simply as Eno, shared a chat she had with a guy who had only started showing interest in her romantically, just three days ago.

For reasons best known to the wooer, he expects Eno to ‘Be humble since her father would soon exchange her for consumables soon’.





The message which can be somewhat tagged as disrespectful has sparked up a series of controversies on social media – with some finding it hilarious and others disrespectful… See below and tell us what you think…

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post Nigerian lady shares hilarious Whatsapp message she got from a guy who’s wooing her. (Screenshot) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

