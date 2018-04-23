Nigerian lady welcomes a set of twins after 3 years infertility — Nigeria Today

Nigerian lady welcomes a set of twins after 3 years infertility





Nigerian lady welcomes twins

A Nigerian lady who recently became a mum after 3years of infertility has taken to IG to share her rough journey through becoming a mum.

Her story below;



My mum’s testimony. From a girl who never loved twins to a lady who later started praying to have them . After 3 good years of fertility struggle. After 4 miscarriages including 1 ectopic that led to removal of one of my tubes. After so much tears. After sleepless nights. After so much trauma and pain. I prayed, i fasted, i lost hope, i had hope, i told God to give me double blessings for my trouble. I told him to bless me with 2 identical healthy and handsome boys. I promised him that only him will take all the glory. Yes he listened and did it when i least expected. JULY 2017 that happens to be my beautiful princess Diana @kidmodeldiana birth month. HE blessed me with the fruit of the womb. August 2017, Scan showed me we have been blessed with identical twins…. Then i burst into tears, i knelt down nd THANKED HIM FOR ANSWERING MY PRAYERS. FOR WIPING MY TEARS AND SHOWING ME HE HAS NOT FORSAKEN ME EVEN WHEN I THOUGHT HE HAD. Fast forward to MARCH 16 2018, I welcomed My RAINBOW babies. Beautiful twin girls . Our God is never late. Olowo gbogboro I SAY THANK YOU FOR LOVING ME. I am proudly Mama Ejima. Iya Ibeji. My daughter is now a big sis. It can only be you LORD. HAPPY 32ND BIRTHDAY mum. @nathanielblow @maternitybabymoments @motherhoodng_ @tellitmoms @twinsandmultiples @fruitfulwomenng #thankyouLord #happybirthday #happybirthdaytome #mytwins #twingirls #April23rd #aprilborn #birthdaygirl







