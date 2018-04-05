 Nigerian lawmaker's son: Police offer £20000 reward to find killer - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Nigerian lawmaker’s son: Police offer £20000 reward to find killer – The Punch

Posted on Apr 5, 2018


Nigerian lawmaker's son: Police offer £20000 reward to find killer
The United Kingdom Police have offered a £20,000 incentive to anyone who can offer information that leads to the arrest of the killer(s) of the son of a Nigerian lawmaker. Twenty six-year-old Abraham Badru, who once received a Police bravery award, was
