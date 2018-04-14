Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Mother After Prophet Branded Her A Witch — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Mother After Prophet Branded Her A Witch

A Nigerian man from Akwa Ibom was apprehended by a mob who then went on to give him a serious beating after he was accused of killing his mother after a prophet called her a witch. This isn’t a new thing as there have been many examples of children neglecting their parents or confronting them […]

The post Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Mother After Prophet Branded Her A Witch appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

