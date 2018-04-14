 Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Mother After Prophet Branded Her A Witch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Mother After Prophet Branded Her A Witch

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

A Nigerian man from Akwa Ibom was apprehended by a mob who then went on to give him a serious beating after he was accused of killing his mother after a prophet called her a witch. This isn’t a new thing as there have been many examples of children neglecting their parents or confronting them […]

The post Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Mother After Prophet Branded Her A Witch appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.