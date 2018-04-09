Nigerian Man Buys Big Python In Abuja To Celebrate Buhar’s Failure Come 2019 (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Man Buys Big Python In Abuja To Celebrate Buhar’s Failure Come 2019 (Photos)

While most Nigerians will be scared/disgusted by the sight of a snake, an Abuja based man was all smiles as he posed with a huge python in the FCT. According to him, he went to his supplier along AYA-Kubwa-Zuba road to place order for Python meat to celebrate president Muhammadu Buhari’s ”failure” in the of […]

The post Nigerian Man Buys Big Python In Abuja To Celebrate Buhar’s Failure Come 2019 (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

