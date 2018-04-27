Nigerian man enrolls a poor boy he picked on the streets in the same school with his children (PHOTOS) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian man enrolls a poor boy he picked on the streets in the same school with his children (PHOTOS)

A businessman based in Aba, Abia State has given scholarship to a boy from a poor family whom he met on the streets.

Taking to his Facebook page, Chinonso Anudu revealed that the young boy, whom he met in April has been enrolled in the same school attended by his own children.

He shared photos on Facebook and wrote:

Take note of this little boy I met today from a poor family and he is out of school because nobody would help,I gave him scholarship today and I will show you his new look soon as his life will now gradually change for the BEST.

Source – Akpraise

