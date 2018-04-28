Nigerian man exposes face of lady who sent him her “indecent” photo on Whatsapp — Nigeria Today

Nigerian man exposes face of lady who sent him her “indecent” photo on Whatsapp





Nigerian man exposes face of lady who sent him her indecent photo on Whatsapp in order to request for help from him.

The foundation owner shared on social media, the nude picture of a lady whom he said is one of those who usually request for help from him on his platform.

He however censored her body but revealed her face to serve as a warning to others who might to send him nudes.

According to him, this particular lady threatened to send him the nudes if he didn’t reply her messages – he presumably didn’t reply her and so she carried out her threat.

He wrote:





”After warning severally on this platform that Im receiving too many nudes from those requesting for help, its driving me crazy and distracting. My phone saves pics automatically..

I’m afraid to show people things on my phone cos I don’t know how many more naked bodies would have lined up again since the last time I deleted.

We have agreed on this forum to expose them, ba?

This girl is a scape goat cos hers came as a threat.

Pls stop people, just stop. There’s no shape you wanna show that I’ve never seen before, you cannot lure me into approving you.

Anyways, if you have sent me naked pics because I have not opened your mail, go and delete. Next time I will show your whole body, name and handle. I will not bring this post down.

Maybe the fear of being exposed will make people stop.

Abi how do we combat men that request for sex before helping when y’all send unrequested nudes to strangers.

Lets put on our bras and pants for now.

Pls lets do normal.

#kbkfoundation”

