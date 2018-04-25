Nigerian man shares photos of guns, says he is going after Nigerian politicians — Nigeria Today

Nigerian man shares photos of guns, says he is going after Nigerian politicians





A Nigerian man identified as Ojeligbo Ayika has taken to Facebook to share photos of guns.

He says he is going after politicians one by one.

Here is what he wrote on Facebook;





“All the PDP member will die today, my guy just went to Dubai to buy somethings for the first time, now he is telling me he will not be coming back again saying nigeria was hell fire for People to be staying, the time of Goodluck people are saying that bag of rice is 8000, while buhari time is 20k, I now ask how much is crude oil then and now, forgetting that man shall not leave by the bread alone, where is the infrastructure nothing to show, his telling me that Dubai police are using the latest cars our politician are using with escort. Am going after them one by one.”

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post Nigerian man shares photos of guns, says he is going after Nigerian politicians appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

