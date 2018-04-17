Nigerian media under scrutiny over herder-farmer conflict - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigerian media under scrutiny over herder-farmer conflict – Vanguard



Vanguard Nigerian media under scrutiny over herder-farmer conflict

Vanguard

A photograph of a man with an assault rifle in front of cattle is frequently used to illustrate Nigerian media stories about bloody clashes between farmers and herders. Another shows men armed with machetes on the rampage. The issue with both is they …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

