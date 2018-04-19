Nigerian Music Acts Campaign For BBNaija Housemate To WIn — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Music Acts Campaign For BBNaija Housemate To WIn
Barely 3 days to the grand finale of the popular reality TV show, “Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala)”, Nigerian acts are already campaigning for Tobi to win. The likes of Davido, Falz, Orezi and a former BBNaija housemate, Bisola, seem to have picked interest in Tobi considering yesterdays altercation with another housemate, CeeCee. Tobi handled himself […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!