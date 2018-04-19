 Nigerian online real estate company, tolet.com.ng changes name to propertypro.ng — Nigeria Today
Nigerian online real estate company, tolet.com.ng changes name to propertypro.ng

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Nearly six months after its acquisition of Jumia House (Lamudi), ToLet.com.ng, Nigeria’s leading online property classifieds portal formally changes its name to PropertyPro.ng today. PropertyPro.ng is a world-class property search website powered by the consolidation of ToLet.com.ng and The Jumia House Nigeria website which was acquired by ToLet.com.ng in October 2017. The name change reflects […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

