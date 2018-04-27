 Nigerian Pastor Allegedly Kidnapped Young Boy In Imo State — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Pastor Allegedly Kidnapped Young Boy In Imo State

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command have arrested the pastor in charge of Live By Faith Church, Ogbagu, in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, for his alleged involvement in the kidnap of a one-year-old child, Damian Oluwa. According to Punch Metro, Also […]

