Nigerian Pilot Lists Attractions For Joining Emirates Airlines — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Pilot Lists Attractions For Joining Emirates Airlines

Posted on Apr 2, 2018

A Nigerian trained pilot, Mr. Ambrose Ojobo has said that, his considerations for joining Emirates Airlines are due to the carrier’s safety culture, job security, reliability, self-improvement opportunity, career progression, span of route network, quality of training, and remuneration benefits among others.  Ojobo, a First Officer is a Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) trained […]

