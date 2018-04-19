 Nigerian Police recovers mace stolen from Senate — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Police recovers mace stolen from Senate

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News

The Nigerian Police say they have recovered the mace that was stolen from the Senate on Wednesday. This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in the police headquarters, Aremu Adeniran. According to Adeniran, they recovered the mace where the hoodlums abandoned it. “The police teams engaged in massive […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

