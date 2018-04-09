Nigerian President Buhari Will Seek Second Term in 2019 - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Nigerian President Buhari Will Seek Second Term in 2019 – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Nigerian President Buhari Will Seek Second Term in 2019
Bloomberg
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has decided to run for re-election in February, ending months of speculation about whether the former military ruler would seek a second term. The announcement of the decision by Buhari, 75, on Monday came at a time …
