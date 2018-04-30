 Nigerian referee gets one-year ban - ESPN (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Nigerian referee gets one-year ban – ESPN (press release) (blog)

Nigerian referee gets one-year ban
Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor has been banned from all football activities for one year for attempted match manipulation. The incident relates to the CAF Confederation Cup match between Nigerian team Plateau United and Algerian side USM Alger in Lagos

